Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 96 11.34 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sophiris Bio Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.83, and a 378.22% upside potential. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $161.13, while its potential upside is 135.78%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.85%. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. was less bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.