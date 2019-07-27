Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparison side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.58 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sophiris Bio Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 2.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 183.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.66 beta which makes it 66.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has an average price target of $4.83, and a 378.22% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 274.10% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.8% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.