Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.54 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sophiris Bio Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Risk & Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.83. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 2.5 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 378.22% for Sophiris Bio Inc. with average target price of $4.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.9% and 19.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has stronger performance than ImmuCell Corporation

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.