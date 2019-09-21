Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s current beta is 2.86 and it happens to be 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta which is 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 835.45% for Sophiris Bio Inc. with average price target of $6. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 224.68%. The results provided earlier shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. appears more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 50.1% respectively. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.85%. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.