Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Contrasting side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.79 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.86 shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sophiris Bio Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, with potential upside of 394.07%. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 20.00% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sophiris Bio Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 70.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.