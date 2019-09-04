Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.22 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sophiris Bio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.86 beta. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.83, and a 510.08% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.