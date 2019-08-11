Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Comparison side by side

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.89 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sophiris Bio Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.86 beta indicates that Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 368.93% at a $4.83 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 53.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.