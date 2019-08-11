Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 472.55 N/A -1.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 368.93% for Sophiris Bio Inc. with consensus target price of $4.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.