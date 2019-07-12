Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Contrasting side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 57.66 N/A -0.17 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ArQule Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.25 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 405.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $4.83. Competitively the consensus target price of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, which is potential -29.51% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc.

Roughly 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.