Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Contrasting side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sophiris Bio Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sophiris Bio Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ARCA biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sophiris Bio Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 934.66% and an $6 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 9.1%. Insiders owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. was more bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.