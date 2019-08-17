Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Contrasting side by side

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and AC Immune SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival AC Immune SA is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. AC Immune SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sophiris Bio Inc. and AC Immune SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 378.22% for Sophiris Bio Inc. with average price target of $4.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 27% of AC Immune SA shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AC Immune SA beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.