Sony (SNE) Valuation Rose While Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Cut Position; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined While Union Bankshares Upped Its Holding

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 1.69 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 657,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 558,171 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.58 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $59.23. About 124,234 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 15/03/2018 – Sony Square NYC Unveils “The Sony Music Experience”; 23/05/2018 – Sony Music And FIFA Announce “Live It Up” As The Official Song For 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 01/04/2018 – Is the Fun Over at Sony? A Stoic Numbers Guy Takes Over as CEO; 23/05/2018 – Sony needs a new Walkman; 27/04/2018 – SONY 6758.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 734.86 BLN YEN (+154.5 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 670.00 BLN YEN (-8.8 %); 23/03/2018 – Fonehouse Partner With Sony to Launch the Xperia XZ2; 21/05/2018 – SONY PLANS ABOUT 1T YEN CAPEX, USING CASH FLOW GENERATED; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 IP&S OPER. TARGET GOAL 85B YEN TO 105B YEN; 15/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DHX MEDIA’S ‘B+’ IDR FOLLOWING SONY PARTNERSHIP; 04/04/2018 – Sony Stands to Reap Almost $1 Billion Gain From Spotify Stake

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,656 shares to 46,592 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,252 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.