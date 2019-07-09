Sony (SNE) Stock Value Rose While Soroban Capital Partners LP Raised by $42.64 Million Its Stake; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Telemus Capital Has Raised Its Position by $585,398

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 7,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $213.24. About 496,550 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.39 million, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 427,457 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 13/04/2018 – Variety: Sony Honchos Rally the Troops at All-Hands Meeting; 13/05/2018 – SONY MUSIC TO BUY 49% OF DHX MEDIA’S 80% STAKE IN PEANUTS; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3 billion to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 26/05/2018 – Hard OCP: Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic; 17/04/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @itsgabrielleu inks first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire majority stake in EMI Music Publishing from Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in $1.9 billion deal; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Rev Y8.54T Vs Y8.54T; 03/04/2018 – BCCI: BIDS FROM STAR INDIA, RELIANCE AND SONY PICTURES ELIGIBLE

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.35 million shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $425.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18.74 million activity. $861,907 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Klarich Lee on Thursday, January 10. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold 40,000 shares worth $7.80M. $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by ZUK NIR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Company Ltd Llc invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). White Elm Capital Limited Co owns 75,400 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Asset Mgmt owns 3,046 shares. 2,925 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 15,038 shares. 750 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 40,164 shares. New York-based Riverpark Capital Management has invested 2.56% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 25,578 are owned by Tiverton Asset Llc. 3,554 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Co. United Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 3,052 shares. 1.13 million are held by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 298,633 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,780 shares to 54,137 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,428 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).