Sony (SNE) Stake Held by Soroban Capital Partners Lp; As Sonic Automotive (SAH) Stock Price Rose, Towle & Co Decreased Position

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 910,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 3.83M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.75 million, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 615,564 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 28-29; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TARGETS FY2020/21 OPERATING PROFIT OF 130 BLN TO 170 BLN YEN IN GAMES AND NETWORK SERVICES VS 190 BLN YEN FORECAST THIS FY; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 11/04/2018 – ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film In Sony Pictures History; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 29/05/2018 – GAMING REALMS PLC GMRG.L – SIGNED THREE-YEAR LICENSING DEAL WITH SONY PICTURES TELEVISION; 09/04/2018 – Sony has redesigned its autonomous entertainment robot Aibo that can form an emotional bond with owners; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire Mubadala’s stake in EMI Music Publishing in $1.9 billion deal; 04/04/2018 – Sony Stands to Reap Almost $1 Billion Gain From Spotify Stake

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 129,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 274,957 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58 million for 12.55 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 4,357 shares. D E Shaw Company owns 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 148,180 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Citigroup reported 24,527 shares. C M Bidwell Limited holds 1,615 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 161 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 861 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Company reported 104,475 shares. Northern reported 1.23M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 41,035 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 9,604 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 499,834 shares. First Trust LP has 43,293 shares. Pnc Services Group holds 3,878 shares.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $860.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 1.14M shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $26.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 301,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 550,585 shares to 5.33M shares, valued at $694.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.