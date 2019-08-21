Sony (SNE) Shareholder Renaissance Group Has Decreased Position; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.20 Million as Share Price Declined

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 9,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 328,508 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, down from 338,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 1.01 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 15/03/2018 – Variety: Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz Named Co-Heads of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions; 13/05/2018 – SONY MUSIC TO BUY 49% OF DHX MEDIA’S 80% STAKE IN PEANUTS; 20/04/2018 – FORTUNE: Breaking Bud brewer responds to Sony lawsuit; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TARGETS FY2020/21 OPERATING PROFIT OF 130 BLN TO 170 BLN YEN IN GAMES AND NETWORK SERVICES VS 190 BLN YEN FORECAST THIS FY; 23/04/2018 – Sony works on housekeeping robot that can cook; 01/04/2018 – Is the Fun Over at Sony? A Stoic Numbers Guy Takes Over as CEO; 21/05/2018 – Sony buys ownership stake in EMI Music for $1.9 billion; 18/04/2018 – SONY & CARNEGIE UNIVERSITY SIGN PACT ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 21/05/2018 – SONY TARGETS AT LEAST 10% ROE IN MID-TERM PLAN; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 133.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 8,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 6,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 5.67 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa accumulated 141,284 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2% or 11.34 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.56% or 1.93 million shares. Primecap Co Ca reported 4,700 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,760 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com owns 84,740 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Family Management Corporation reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Staley Cap Advisers holds 227,560 shares. 70,799 are owned by Mercer Advisers. Brookstone Cap Management reported 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisory Services Lc invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 9,010 were reported by First Personal Financial Serv. Field & Main Comml Bank holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,331 shares. Eastern Retail Bank reported 182,455 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 139,807 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Mexico by 179,530 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 41,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Persimmon Plc (PSMMY).

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sony Earnings: Why SNE Stock Is Sliding Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Overnight earnings: BP, Sony, Nintendo, Huawei – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “16 Year Old Wins Record $3 Million Fortnite World Cup Prize – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.