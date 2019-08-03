Sony (SNE) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Endurance Wealth Management Stake In Ecolab Com (ECL) Was Has Lifted

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 57,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 10,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 67,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 1.26M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 18/04/2018 – Sony and Carnegie Mellon University Sign Research Agreement on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics; 06/03/2018 KDDI and Sony invest in self-driving startup; 07/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Dapper Dan biopic in the works from Sony, Jerrod Carmichael; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Christine Birch Out as Sony Domestic Marketing Chief; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations; 21/05/2018 – Mubadala-led Investor Group and Sony Reach Agreement for Sony to Acquire All of Mubadala’s Interest in EMI Music Publishing; 07/05/2018 – The big music labels are selling big chunks of their Spotify stakes First Sony, now Warner Music Group; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NEWCO11 (SONY TELEVISION NETWORK UNIT); 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 20,760 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 1.14M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $35.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 746,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,732 shares to 34,196 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).