Sony (SNE) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $5.67 Million; As Zynga (ZNGA) Shares Rose, Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Position by $7.26 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 11.50 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 91.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 134,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 13,162 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 148,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 1.26 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 15/03/2018 – Sony Square NYC Unveils “The Sony Music Experience”; 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW WEALTH LTD CVW.AX – ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SONY LIFE; 03/04/2018 – BCCI: BIDS FROM STAR INDIA, RELIANCE AND SONY PICTURES ELIGIBLE; 02/04/2018 – Sony resumes vinyl records production in Japan; 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018; 21/05/2018 – Sony Corporation of America will acquire all of about 60.2 percent interest from Mubadala for an acquisition price of approximately $1.9 billion; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’; 22/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Additional 60% Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 13/05/2018 – SONY MUSIC TO BUY 49% OF DHX MEDIA’S 80% STAKE IN PEANUTS; 27/04/2018 – Sony Posts Record Operating Profit

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 54,700 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Zynga Inc (ZNGA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZNGA, CMCSA, WMT – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zynga (ZNGA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Video Game Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25 million for 47.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.21 million shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 12,100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.19% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Natixis invested in 2.59 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 70,511 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.08% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Tirschwell Loewy accumulated 139,878 shares. Legal And General Plc holds 0% or 423,330 shares. Junto Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 8.48M shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has 200 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). One Trading LP stated it has 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 1.64M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How to Buy Foxconn Stock in the U.S. – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: SoftBank Backs Fintech, Endpoint Protection – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Lattice Semiconductor Corp: Huge Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat – Profit Confidential” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.34B for 13.78 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 83,906 shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $218.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).