Sony (SNE) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Raised Position; Somerville Kurt F Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $474,129; Stock Value Rose

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,362 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, down from 136,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 6.12M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 385,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.99 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.44 million, up from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 843,152 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 13/04/2018 – Sony’s Hirai eschewed Band-Aid solutions to heal earnings; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3 bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 09/03/2018 – SONY ALREADY OWNS ABOUT 40% OF EMI, OPERATES THE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – SONY 6758.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 734.86 BLN YEN (+154.5 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 670.00 BLN YEN (-8.8 %); 23/05/2018 – Sony puts data and AI at heart of survival plan; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Oper Pft Y734.86B Vs Pft Y288.70B; 02/04/2018 – Sony resumes vinyl records production in Japan; 07/05/2018 – The big music labels are selling big chunks of their Spotify stakes First Sony, now Warner Music Group; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 2; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Raises FY Dividend to Y27.50 Vs Y20.00

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.33 million shares to 718,898 shares, valued at $57.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares to 104,615 shares, valued at $19.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).