Sony (SNE) Share Price Rose While Martin Investment Management Increased Its Stake; As Owens Corning New (OC) Share Value Rose, Holder Redwood Capital Management Trimmed by $1.45 Million Its Position

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 171.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 60,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 96,040 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 35,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 730,579 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Sony buys ownership stake in EMI Music for 1.9 billion; 21/05/2018 – SONY AGREES TO ACQUIRE EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sony’s Ratings To Baa2/P-2 From Baa3/P-3, Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI deal; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take […]; 23/04/2018 – STEPHEN CURRY’S UNANIMOUS MEDIA IN PACT W/ SONY PICTURES; 29/05/2018 – Gaming Realms Signs Licensing Deal With Sony to Create Gaming Website; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’; 09/03/2018 – Fujifilm: ITC Affirms Prior Judge Ruling in Favor of Issuing a Limited Exclusion Order and a Cease and Desist Order Directed at Sony

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.46 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 373,741 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC)

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viacom wins cable rights to ‘Seinfeld’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “8 Entertainment Stocks to Brighten Up Life – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Count on These 3 Video Game Stocks for Superb Gains – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Investing In Sony: A Great Business Trading At An Attractive Price – Forbes” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Sony’s Xperia 5 Targets Gaming Phone Market to Revive Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 395 shares to 967 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,352 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Nine Companies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ten Companies to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Owens Corningâ€™s (NYSE:OC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Owens Corning (OC) Reports Election of Eduardo Cordeiro to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.20M for 10.10 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.