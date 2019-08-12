Sony (SNE) Share Price Rose While Lmr Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position by $12.61 Million; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Corecommodity Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.14 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 16,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 38,705 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 55,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 777,384 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 307,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 93,601 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 401,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 72,329 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corp Receives a Favorable Final Determination in United States ITC Case Against Sony Corp; 15/05/2018 – Variety: Entertainment One Hires Sony’s Mark Rodriguez for North America, Lat-Am Film and TV Sales; 21/03/2018 – Joe Bel Bruno: A @shirleyhalperin SCOOP: LA Reid is back after post Sony firing with his first signing; 22/05/2018 – The Wrap: Sony Announces Lord and Miller Animated Comedy `The Mitchells Vs the Machines’; 09/03/2018 – ITC Found That Sony Is Unlawfully Importing Into the U.S. Magnetic Data Storage Cartridge Products That Infringe Fujifilm U.S. Patent; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Net Y490.79B Vs Net Y73.29B; 07/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Dapper Dan biopic in the works from Sony, Jerrod Carmichael; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Domestic Marketing Chief Christine Birch Under Fire; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony 6758.T -2017/18 parent results; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TARGETS FY2020/21 OPERATING PROFIT OF 130 BLN TO 170 BLN YEN IN GAMES AND NETWORK SERVICES VS 190 BLN YEN FORECAST THIS FY

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 140,774 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 814,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,134 shares to 7,772 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 11,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Src Energy Inc.