Sony (SNE) Share Price Rose While Avalon Advisors Has Lowered Holding; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Price Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Raised Stake

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 17,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 55,723 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, down from 73,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 603,136 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 22/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Additional 60% Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 15/03/2018 – Sony Square NYC Unveils “The Sony Music Experience”; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 21/05/2018 – SONY PLANS ABOUT 1T YEN CAPEX, USING CASH FLOW GENERATED; 28/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Sony looks to boost highly skilled workforce with 5% pay rises and record bonuses; 31/03/2018 – Sony’s new boss seeks to inject entrepreneurial spirit; 03/04/2018 – SONY: GAIN VALUED AT 105B YEN BASED ON CURRENT SPOTIFY PRICE

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 60.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 6,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 16,035 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 9,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 1.35M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 20,482 shares to 51,412 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp/The (NYSE:PGR) by 35,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,347 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Quantitative Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Icon Advisers Inc holds 132,191 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. 184,534 were reported by Bamco Incorporated. 22,471 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Rothschild Asset Us Inc holds 514,399 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Scout Invests Inc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sequoia Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,729 shares. Zweig stated it has 152,354 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Johnson Fin Group invested in 0% or 90 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 250,355 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 158,527 shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.5% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp, Japan-based fund reported 413,263 shares.

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 13.69 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

