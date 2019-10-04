Sony (SNE) Position Lifted by Soroban Capital Partners Lp; Symantec (SYMC) Share Price Declined While Northern Trust Lowered Stake

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 910,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 3.83M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.75M, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 510,644 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony Financial HD 8729.T -2017/18 group forecast; 17/05/2018 – Variety: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 13/05/2018 – CORRECT: SONY MUSIC TAKES 39% STAKE IN PEANUTS FOR $185M; 13/04/2018 – Sony’s Hirai eschewed Band-Aid solutions to heal earnings; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Sony Capital Corporation’s Us Cp Programme; 31/03/2018 – Sony’s new boss seeks to inject entrepreneurial spirit; 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 07/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Dapper Dan biopic in the works from Sony, Jerrod Carmichael; 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA TO HAVE CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 13/05/2018 – Variety: Sony Pictures Classics Circling `Fall of the American Empire’

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 67,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 6.98 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.81M, down from 7.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 1.80M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 573,297 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $247.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.80M shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk holds 504,627 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.14% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 22,495 are held by Natixis Advsr Lp. Ci Invests holds 0.17% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kenmare Cap Limited Com owns 1.73% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 65,842 shares. Korea holds 0.02% or 257,400 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 1,103 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 36,665 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,544 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 97,209 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.73 million for 18.40 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.