Sony (SNE) Is At $57.43 Formed Wedge; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $17.16 Billion

Sony Corporation (SNE) formed wedge up with $59.73 target or 4.00% above today's $57.43 share price. Sony Corporation (SNE) has $70.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.43. About 852,875 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 59.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp analyzed 9,637 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 6,574 shares with $11.71B value, down from 16,211 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $879.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,709 are owned by Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Co. Sand Hill Global Advisors Lc owns 6,385 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 1,057 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc stated it has 5,353 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 182,795 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Incorporated stated it has 11,246 shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv holds 13,024 shares. Gladius Management Lp stated it has 6,574 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 1,092 shares. Georgia-based Greatmark Investment has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bar Harbor Tru Services has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 156,889 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Moreover, Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Company has 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,137 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 144 shares in its portfolio.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Facebook Inc (Put) stake by 25,300 shares to 258,000 valued at $43.01B in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc (Put) stake by 19,000 shares and now owns 32,300 shares. At&T Inc (Put) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 24.36% above currents $1789.84 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 13.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.