Sony (SNE) Holding Held by Scotia Capital Inc; Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined While Two Sigma Securities Raised Its Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 132.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 4,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 8,232 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $761,000, up from 3,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 4.43 million shares traded or 24.67% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – U.S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 21,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 88,748 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 67,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 639,339 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 03/04/2018 – BCCI: BIDS FROM STAR INDIA, RELIANCE AND SONY PICTURES ELIGIBLE; 21/05/2018 – Sony buys ownership stake in EMI Music for 1.9 billion; 01/05/2018 – Esa-Pekka Salonen: The Complete Sony Recordings Available May 4, 2018 From Sony Classical; 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation receives a favorable Final Determination in United States ITC case against Sony Corporation; 15/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DHX MEDIA’S ‘B+’ IDR FOLLOWING SONY PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – Sony to buy majority stake in EMI Music Publishing for $2.3bn; 11/05/2018 – Mobile Game Publisher, GameMine, Announces International Distribution Deal With Sony Pictures Television; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms; 21/05/2018 – Sony buys ownership stake in EMI Music for $1.9 billion; 09/03/2018 – ITC Found That Sony Is Unlawfully Importing Into the U.S. Magnetic Data Storage Cartridge Products That Infringe Fujifilm U.S. Patent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oaktop Mgmt Ii LP has 1.83 million shares for 36.45% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock reported 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 79,023 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 598,995 shares. 32,891 are held by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,470 shares. S Muoio Limited Co owns 43,000 shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. Srb Corp holds 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 5,038 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 616,002 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 641,314 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 446,603 shares. 5,104 are owned by Boys Arnold &. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 16,492 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability has 81,884 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11,603 shares to 2,597 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (Put) (NYSE:PLD) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (Put) (NYSE:PSA).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 4,352 shares to 12,462 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,911 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

