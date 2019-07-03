Sony (SNE) Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position by $615,216; Valueact Holdings LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $104.58 Million as Stock Price Declined

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 14,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,485 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 176,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 770,676 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — With autonomous-driving technology looking like the next big thing in the automotive industry, major companies in fields from technology to electronics and telecommunications have been teaming up with self-driving startups, investing aggressively and jockeying to take control of the latest developments; 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corp Receives a Favorable Final Determination in United States ITC Case Against Sony Corp; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: SONY SOLD 17.2% OF ITS HOLDINGS OF SPOTIFY; 30/04/2018 – @Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TARGETS FY2020/21 OPERATING PROFIT OF 160 BLN TO 200 BLN YEN IN SEMICONDUCTOR BUSINESS VS 100 BLN YEN FORECAST THIS FY; 20/05/2018 – New Sony CEO to Detail Shift Away From Gadgets in Mid-Term Plan; 19/03/2018 – DENSO IS INVESTING 30 BILLION YEN ($282 MILLION) IN JOLED, A SPINOFF OF SONY’S AND PANASONIC’S DISPLAY BUSINESSES – NIKKEI; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 27/04/2018 – ThaiCERT Seizes Hidden Cobra Server Linked to GhostSecret, Sony Attacks; 22/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Additional 60% Stake in EMI Music Publishing

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 746,059 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 3,379 shares to 18,771 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core International Aggt Bd Etf by 115,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Emerging Markets Dividend Etf (DVYE).

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 51.25% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SNE’s profit will be $967.99M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Video Game Sales In May Show Shift To Downloads – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Puts Pedal To The Metal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sony assembling $185M in VC funds for investment – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sony Stock Easily Could Have a 36% Upside After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6.70 million shares to 13.22M shares, valued at $653.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Grp Lc stated it has 0.76% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 54,430 were accumulated by Kwmg Ltd Liability Com. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Co reported 129,990 shares. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 7,213 shares. Franklin Res, California-based fund reported 70,018 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Dumont And Blake Investment Limited Liability reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding holds 0.02% or 45,609 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 21,448 shares. Argi Invest Ser Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 59,148 shares. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 5,062 shares.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, RCL, STX – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Seagate (STX) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Seagate Technology Stock Back From the Dead? – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “History Suggests Seagate Technology Stock May Surge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.