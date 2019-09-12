Sony (SNE) Holder Marketfield Asset Management Has Decreased Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Financial Advisory Service Lowered Stake

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, down from 25,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $224.61. About 25.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 23,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 114,796 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, down from 138,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 508,824 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 20/04/2018 – FORTUNE: Breaking Bud brewer responds to Sony lawsuit; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony Financial HD 8729.T -2017/18 group forecast; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B; 31/03/2018 – It took Hitachi 23 years to return to record profits. Sony needed 20. Panasonic? The company is still working on it; 25/04/2018 – CVW:TERMINATION OF COOPERATION PACT WITH SONY LIFE; 21/05/2018 – 6758.JP: Sony Announces EMI Music as a Consolidated Subsidiary (Nikkei) – ! $JP; 14/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Cricket-Winning India rights will give Sony ‘monopoly’ – executive; 24/04/2018 – Sony Square NYC to Showcase A(i)R Hockey, Sony’s Augmented Reality Air Hockey Game; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05 million and $537.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 13,349 shares to 225,214 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 14,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.