Sony (SNE) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose; Somerville Kurt F Lifted Holding in Disney (DIS) as Market Value Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 38,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,390 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 144,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 770,676 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 03/04/2018 – SONY: GAIN VALUED AT 105B YEN BASED ON CURRENT SPOTIFY PRICE; 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corp Receives a Favorable Final Determination in United States ITC Case Against Sony Corp; 24/04/2018 – Sony Square NYC to Showcase A(i)R Hockey, Sony’s Augmented Reality Air Hockey Game; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 25/04/2018 – CVW:TERMINATION OF COOPERATION PACT WITH SONY LIFE; 17/04/2018 – Sony Launches New 4K Resolution Functional Camera Blocks with 30x Equivalent Optical Zoom; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 GAMES AND NETWORK OP. GOAL 130B YEN TO 170B YEN; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms DHX Media’s ‘B+’ IDR Following Sony Partnership Announcement; Outlook Stable

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 22,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,962 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 41,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 51.25% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SNE’s profit will be $968.51M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.81% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) by 509,060 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $63.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods (NYSE:EPD) by 10,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,411 shares to 133,362 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,463 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Patten Group has 0.9% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,757 shares. Korea Investment Corp invested in 0.67% or 1.34 million shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd Com reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bb&T Lc holds 409,701 shares. Boltwood Capital reported 1.66% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,004 shares. Fiera Corporation invested in 0.2% or 462,533 shares. 5,480 were accumulated by Ibis Cap Ptnrs Llp. Moreover, Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 8,638 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Usa Fin Portformulas holds 2.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 39,423 shares. Mcf Advsr Llc invested in 0.1% or 5,125 shares.

