Sony (SNE) Analysts See $0.78 EPS; Schroder Investment Management Group Cut Westlake Chemical Common Stock Usd0.01 (WLK) Stake

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased Westlake Chemical Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (WLK) stake by 89.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 60,022 shares as Westlake Chemical Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (WLK)’s stock declined 21.06%. The Schroder Investment Management Group holds 6,837 shares with $464,000 value, down from 66,859 last quarter. Westlake Chemical Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 now has $8.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 709,821 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 43.27% or $1.06 from last year’s $2.45 per share. WLK’s profit will be $178.75M for 12.38 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.87% EPS growth.

Schroder Investment Management Group increased Oge Energy Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:OGE) stake by 263,458 shares to 295,965 valued at $12.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Technipfmc Ltd Usd1 stake by 5.19 million shares and now owns 5.27M shares. Total System Services Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 (NYSE:TSS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 0% or 6,978 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 4,222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 46,726 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 339,200 shares. Paradigm Mngmt Inc New York holds 0.15% or 25,100 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 45 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 19,140 shares. 4,196 were reported by Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 0.02% or 40,428 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 2,144 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 45,350 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 60,429 shares. Royal London Asset invested in 0% or 14,481 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 38,720 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westlake Chemical had 18 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $7100 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by Nomura. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) earned “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, June 24. Nomura downgraded it to “Reduce” rating and $72 target in Wednesday, January 30 report. Alembic maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Nomura upgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) rating on Monday, April 15. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $79 target.

