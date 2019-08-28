Sony F Sponsored A (SNE) Holding Maintained by Bourgeon Capital Management Llc; As Kimco Realty (KIM) Stock Value Rose, Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered Position by $1.48 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Kimco Realty (KIM) by 83.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 82,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 16,606 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 99,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Kimco Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 3.58 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (SNE) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 111,825 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 717,006 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Oper Pft Y734.86B Vs Pft Y288.70B; 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation receives a favorable Final Determination in United States ITC case against Sony Corporation; 30/04/2018 – New Sony CEO Sets Conservative Targets, Seeks Revival (Correct); 11/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Sony among the suitors for $4 billion EMI catalog including hits from Beyonce and Carole King, sources say…; 21/05/2018 – Sony said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sony Corporation of America, reached an agreement with Mubadala Investment Company to buy all of the latter’s interest in EMI Music Publishing; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 21/05/2018 – Sony buys ownership stake in EMI Music for $1.9 billion; 21/05/2018 – SONY: WILL AIM FOR LONG-TERM, STABLE INCREASE IN DIVIDENDS

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 287,983 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,789 shares. Honeywell Intll owns 139,810 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.05% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 6.73M shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 158,011 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisor Prns Lc reported 0.03% stake. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Sun Life holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 119,252 shares. Blackrock has 40.29M shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd accumulated 0.35% or 467,125 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 16,883 shares. 3,692 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Financial Bank.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Ozk by 113,616 shares to 284,294 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 93,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95 million for 12.65 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.