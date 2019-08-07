Sony F Sponsored A (SNE) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $913,500; American Assets Investment Management Has Lowered Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (SNE) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 111,825 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 778,214 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI Music deal as new chief goes on the offensive; 02/04/2018 – Sony Music is to resume vinyl production in Japan after three decades; 27/04/2018 – Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms; 01/05/2018 – Esa-Pekka Salonen: The Complete Sony Recordings Available May 4, 2018 From Sony Classical; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks’ Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 04/04/2018 – As Spotify Goes Public, Sony Cashes In; 21/05/2018 – Sony Expects to Pay Cash Consideration of About $2.3B; 27/04/2018 – ThaiCERT Seizes Hidden Cobra Server Linked to GhostSecret, Sony Attacks; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $86.42. About 1.82M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. 4,660 shares were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W, worth $424,246.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Northwest Inv Counselors Lc invested in 0.38% or 11,936 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 23,744 shares. 8,135 were reported by Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Oh. Hsbc Hldgs Plc invested in 280,505 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc World Markets Incorporated stated it has 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bokf Na owns 40,789 shares. 127,828 were reported by Aperio Gru Lc. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 97,304 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 95,356 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.03% stake. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 15,606 shares. 13,464 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co. Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 30,542 shares.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 26,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).