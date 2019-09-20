Sony Corporation (SNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)

Both Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) and Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) compete on a level playing field in the Electronic Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Corporation 51 0.00 N/A 6.51 8.73 Eastman Kodak Company 3 0.09 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sony Corporation and Eastman Kodak Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) and Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Corporation 0.00% 26% 4.5% Eastman Kodak Company 0.00% 0% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.42 beta means Sony Corporation’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Eastman Kodak Company’s 130.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sony Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Eastman Kodak Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Eastman Kodak Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sony Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sony Corporation and Eastman Kodak Company are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 57.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Eastman Kodak Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sony Corporation 3.19% 5.86% 10.71% 15.57% 8.64% 17.77% Eastman Kodak Company -1.22% 0.83% -1.22% -14.49% -26.67% -5.1%

For the past year Sony Corporation has 17.77% stronger performance while Eastman Kodak Company has -5.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Sony Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eastman Kodak Company.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The company also provides flexographic printing equipment and plates, and related consumables and services, as well as printed functional materials and components; suite of software solutions for print production workflow, as well as print and managed media services; motion picture and industrial films, chemicals, and inks; and publishing, transactional, commercial print, and direct mail systems, as well as licenses Kodak brands to third parties, and consumer products. In addition, it offers intellectual property solutions; and leases technology center and industrial complex. The company sells its products and services through third party resellers and distributors, as well as directly and indirectly to enterprise accounts and customers. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.