Sony Corporation (SNE) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Contrasting side by side

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) are two firms in the Electronic Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Corporation 49 0.00 N/A 6.51 8.73 Koninklijke Philips N.V. 41 0.00 N/A 1.73 26.98

Table 1 highlights Sony Corporation and Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sony Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Sony Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Koninklijke Philips N.V., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Corporation 0.00% 26% 4.5% Koninklijke Philips N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.42 beta indicates that Sony Corporation is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sony Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Koninklijke Philips N.V. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sony Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sony Corporation and Koninklijke Philips N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 4.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sony Corporation 3.19% 5.86% 10.71% 15.57% 8.64% 17.77% Koninklijke Philips N.V. -0.15% 6.2% 10.51% 22.42% 6.85% 33.27%

For the past year Sony Corporation was less bullish than Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Summary

Sony Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.