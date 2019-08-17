Sony A D R (SNE) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Decreased Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Holding by $471,690 as Market Valuation Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 41.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 26,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 37,511 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 63,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 3.91M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Sony Corp A D R (SNE) by 50.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 71,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 69,825 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 141,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Sony Corp A D R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take […]; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI deal; 21/05/2018 – Sony Corporation of America will acquire all of about 60.2 percent interest from Mubadala for an acquisition price of approximately $1.9 billion; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrads Sony To ‘BBB+’ On Improved Finances; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Net Y490.79B Vs Net Y73.29B; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EMI deal makes Sony world’s biggest music publisher; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Sony Capital Corporation’s Us Cp Programme; 22/05/2018 – Sony’s new boss abandons profit targets to focus on long game; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $132.55M for 5.14 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company invested in 74,438 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 43,942 shares. 2,124 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Com. Amp Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.02% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Limited invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Cornerstone Incorporated reported 178 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 533,980 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 13,065 shares. Interest Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Fort Ltd Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co accumulated 17,171 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 43,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 341 shares in its portfolio.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Eur) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,050 shares to 10,154 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Bond Index (BSV) by 11,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,668 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

