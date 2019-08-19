Sonos (SONO) Received New Raymond James Rating; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Stake By $27.68 Million

Raymond James gave Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares a new Strong Buy rating in a an analyst note shared with investors on 19 August. This is boost from the old Outperform rating.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 56.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc acquired 152,079 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc holds 422,395 shares with $77.17M value, up from 270,316 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased Willscot Corp stake by 872,405 shares to 136,410 valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextdecade Corp stake by 618,338 shares and now owns 57.87M shares. Madison Square Garden Co New was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Sonos, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. It has a 55.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

The stock increased 2.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 1.50 million shares traded or 53.41% up from the average. Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.