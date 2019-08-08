Sonos Inc. (SONO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) and Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) compete with each other in the Electronic Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos Inc. 11 0.95 N/A 0.04 301.39 Energous Corporation 6 232.09 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 1.9% Energous Corporation 0.00% -169.1% -148.8%

Liquidity

Sonos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Energous Corporation which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Energous Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonos Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sonos Inc. and Energous Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Energous Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Sonos Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 87.62% and an $20 average price target. Energous Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $19.05 average price target and a 376.25% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Energous Corporation appears more favorable than Sonos Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.6% of Sonos Inc. shares and 25.5% of Energous Corporation shares. 0.4% are Sonos Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Energous Corporation has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonos Inc. 3.04% -4.57% 1.88% -6.22% 0% 10.49% Energous Corporation -3.54% -4.22% -15.84% -44.73% -69.27% -29.36%

For the past year Sonos Inc. has 10.49% stronger performance while Energous Corporation has -29.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Sonos Inc. beats Energous Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Sonos, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact-based charging, as well as at a distance charging. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.