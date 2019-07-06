Sonos, Inc. (SONO) Reaches $10.89 After 9.00% Down Move; Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NTEC) Shorts Lowered By 7.91%

The stock of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 463,175 shares traded. Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.15 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $9.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SONO worth $103.77 million less.

Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. NTEC’s SI was 689,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 748,700 shares previously. With 109,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s short sellers to cover NTEC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 75,547 shares traded. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has risen 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NTEC News: 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma: Intends to Use the Net Proceeds From the Offering to Fund Its Phase III Clinical Trial for Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa; 15/05/2018 – Intec Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 03/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Ltd. to Host Key Opinion Leader Luncheon on Novel Drug Delivery Solutions in the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease; 11/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $35.4M PUBLIC OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – INTEC PHARMA LTD – WITH POMERANTZ’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD HAS SEVEN DIRECTORS INCLUDING SIX WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Pricing of $35.4 M Public Offering of Ordinary Shrs; 26/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Appoints Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D. to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Presented Phase 1 PK and Safety Data From Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Group Lunch Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 11

Analysts await Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 41.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Sonos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portfolios Gain With XPER-Ience – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nordstrom Sets an Opening Date for Its Other New Store – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Obalon Appoints Bob MacDonald as Chief Retail Officer – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. It has a 49.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.