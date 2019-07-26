Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Both Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) compete on a level playing field in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.46 N/A -2.18 0.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 14 0.47 N/A -3.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -79.4% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 0.00% -24.7% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 3 5 3 2.27

Competitively the average target price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is $14.55, which is potential 92.72% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.6% and 63.1%. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.17% -5.78% 17.76% -26.73% -78.21% 19.28% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited -21.64% -21.48% -35.11% -51.22% -43.87% -25.81%

For the past year Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. Its products also include Celacyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based scar management gel; Ceramax Skin Barrier Cream to manage dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation; Mondoxyne, a prescription oral tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of various bacterial infections; Alevicyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based atopic dermatitis product line to reduce itch and pain associated with various dermatoses; and SebuDerm, a prescription topical gel for the management of burning, itching, and scaling in seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. The companyÂ’s Microcyn medical devices are used for cleaning, debridement, lubricating, moistening, and dressing of acute and chronic wounds in tissue care management. It also operates a microbiology contract testing laboratory that offers consulting and laboratory services to medical companies that design and manufacture biomedical devices and drugs. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products directly to end users, as well as to distributors; and through in-house sales force and call center to hospitals, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare practitioners. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides branded specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications, as well as the womenÂ’s health, oncology, and other specialty businesses. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for multiple sclerosis; Azilect for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease; and Nuvigil for the treatment of excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and certain other disorders. This segmentÂ’s products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Treanda/Bendeka, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. This segment also offers a portfolio of products in the womenÂ’s health category, which includes ParaGard, Plan B One-Step, and OTC/Rx, as well as other products. The company has collaboration arrangements with Attenukine, Procter & Gamble Company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.