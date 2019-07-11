Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) Trades at $6.98 After Triangle; Peconic Partners Raised By $501,800 Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake

Peconic Partners Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 2,600 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 3,900 shares with $754,000 value, up from 1,300 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $101.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $209.55. About 174,896 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) formed triangle with $7.40 target or 6.00% above today’s $6.98 share price. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) has $9.29 million valuation. It closed at $6.98 lastly. It is down 78.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNOA News: 27/03/2018 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Introduces New and Improved Acuicyn™ Antimicrobial Eyelid and Eyelash Hygiene Solution; 17/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Receives Four New UAE Regulatory Approvals that Include Acne and Anti-Fungal Products; 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 08/05/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Names Marc Umscheid Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS – 4 APPROVALS ENCOMPASS HYPOCHLOROUS ACID-BASED PRODUCTS FOR TREATMENT OF ACNE AS WELL AS ANTI-FUNGAL INDICATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada stated it has 5,038 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,715 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.29% or 3,251 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0.1% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 327,356 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank has invested 0.49% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Arrow Financial owns 8,926 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Management Co holds 2.61% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 63,777 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 4,794 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Inc reported 0.33% stake. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,448 shares. Principal reported 1.41M shares. Cls Investments Ltd invested in 10,623 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 31,081 are held by Country Club Trust Na. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6.26 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Barclays Capital upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $207 target.

