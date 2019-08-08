Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) Reaches $5.67 52 Week Low; Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.33 target or 6.00% below today’s $5.67 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $7.54 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $5.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $452,400 less. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 6,385 shares traded. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) has declined 70.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SNOA News: 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 17/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Receives Four New UAE Regulatory Approvals that Include Acne and Anti-Fungal Products; 27/03/2018 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Introduces New and Improved Acuicyn™ Antimicrobial Eyelid and Eyelash Hygiene Solution; 08/05/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Names Marc Umscheid Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS – 4 APPROVALS ENCOMPASS HYPOCHLOROUS ACID-BASED PRODUCTS FOR TREATMENT OF ACNE AS WELL AS ANTI-FUNGAL INDICATIONS

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 8 sold and reduced stakes in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.97 million shares, down from 2.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.54 million. The firm offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also include Celacyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based scar management gel; Ceramax Skin Barrier Cream to manage dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation; Mondoxyne, a prescription oral tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of various bacterial infections; Alevicyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based atopic dermatitis product line to reduce itch and pain associated with various dermatoses; and SebuDerm, a prescription topical gel for the management of burning, itching, and scaling in seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 2.24% of its portfolio in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. for 1.04 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 78,500 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.44% invested in the company for 150,081 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 445,223 shares.

