Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.42 N/A -13.74 0.00 Tilray Inc. 55 34.45 N/A -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tilray Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -99.9% -75.5% Tilray Inc. 0.00% -46.3% -18%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Tilray Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tilray Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tilray Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tilray Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Tilray Inc.’s consensus target price is $34.5, while its potential upside is 10.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tilray Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 4.1% respectively. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.03%. Comparatively, Tilray Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.15% -23.5% -23.41% -10.64% -70.85% -5.5% Tilray Inc. -5.03% -17.2% -21.42% -47.32% 78.72% -42.13%

For the past year Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tilray Inc.

Summary

Tilray Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. Its products also include Celacyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based scar management gel; Ceramax Skin Barrier Cream to manage dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation; Mondoxyne, a prescription oral tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of various bacterial infections; Alevicyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based atopic dermatitis product line to reduce itch and pain associated with various dermatoses; and SebuDerm, a prescription topical gel for the management of burning, itching, and scaling in seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. The companyÂ’s Microcyn medical devices are used for cleaning, debridement, lubricating, moistening, and dressing of acute and chronic wounds in tissue care management. It also operates a microbiology contract testing laboratory that offers consulting and laboratory services to medical companies that design and manufacture biomedical devices and drugs. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products directly to end users, as well as to distributors; and through in-house sales force and call center to hospitals, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare practitioners. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.