Sonoco Products (SON) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined; Umb Financial (UMBF) Holder Tributary Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 46,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 186,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 232,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 72,887 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (SON) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 61,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 207,261 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, down from 268,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 360,022 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.07 million for 15.27 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 24,210 shares. Pictet Asset Management has 279,798 shares. 12,885 are held by Bokf Na. Advisor Partners Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 5,000 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 551,363 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 12,030 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritable LP owns 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 4,883 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Argyle Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 39,866 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Com Limited Com reported 1,400 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability holds 6,125 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco to Transition U.S. Defined Benefit Pension Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Products Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares to 151,628 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 41,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $46,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0.01% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Champlain Invest Prns Lc owns 1.50M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Btim Corp reported 380,153 shares stake. Tennessee-based Diversified Tru has invested 0.02% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Com has 48,360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 7,804 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 13,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 8,988 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 24,441 shares. Sei Invests Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 74,927 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Dubuque Bancorporation & has 156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc holds 0.11% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) or 910,531 shares.

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Strong Equity Markets to Drive Franklin’s (BEN) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UMB (UMBF) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Senior living apartments break ground northeast of Houston – Houston Business Journal” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.