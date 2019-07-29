Sonoco Products Company (SON)’s Financial Results Comparing With YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

This is a contrast between Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) and YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Packaging & Containers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoco Products Company 61 1.13 N/A 3.14 20.12 YETI Holdings Inc. 27 3.84 N/A 0.75 37.43

In table 1 we can see Sonoco Products Company and YETI Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. YETI Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Sonoco Products Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Sonoco Products Company has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YETI Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoco Products Company 0.00% 17.6% 6.7% YETI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -856.3% 12.5%

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sonoco Products Company. Its rival YETI Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.6 respectively. YETI Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sonoco Products Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sonoco Products Company and YETI Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoco Products Company 1 1 0 2.50 YETI Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Sonoco Products Company is $59, with potential downside of -4.10%. Competitively the average price target of YETI Holdings Inc. is $35.33, which is potential -2.78% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that YETI Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Sonoco Products Company as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.1% of Sonoco Products Company shares and 76.1% of YETI Holdings Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Sonoco Products Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of YETI Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonoco Products Company -0.08% 0.7% 3.78% 12.1% 22.42% 18.71% YETI Holdings Inc. -3.2% -12.27% 50.64% 70.26% 0% 89.42%

For the past year Sonoco Products Company’s stock price has smaller growth than YETI Holdings Inc.

Summary

YETI Holdings Inc. beats Sonoco Products Company on 8 of the 12 factors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paperboard specialties, such as coasters and glass covers. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company distributes its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, farm and ranch supply stores, and others, as well as through website. Yeti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.