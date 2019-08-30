Sonoco Products Company (SON) Stake Raised by Garrison Financial Corp; Lindsell Train LTD Holds Holding in Brown Forman (BF.B)

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 239,196 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 291,502 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, up from 241,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 908,432 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Tiffany Sparkles, but Brown-Forman Looks Hungover – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Corp. – Premium Alcohol Trading At A Premium Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 207,065 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 1.22M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,322 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 1.32M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 13,359 are held by Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. 43,430 were reported by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Company. Bb&T Secs Limited reported 7,287 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 321,318 shares. Regions Financial invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Bancorp Of Hawaii invested 0.08% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Fruth Inv Management reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 8,903 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pope Named Segment Vice President, Sonoco Plastics, Perimeter of Store – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Products Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18,922 shares to 43,517 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,443 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).