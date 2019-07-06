Sonoco Products Company (SON) Holding Maintained by Garrison Financial Corp; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Rose, Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 230,310 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 31,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,073 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 212,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 256,853 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Contributing $200 Million to U.S. Defined Pension Plans – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco’s Saunders to Retire After Nearly 30 Years of Service – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Mirror, Mirror: Whoâ€™s the Most-Photographed NYSE Trader of All? – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18,922 shares to 43,517 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,873 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,256 are held by Joel Isaacson & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 108,161 shares. Shine Inv Advisory stated it has 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Ameriprise owns 2.01M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancshares invested in 64,507 shares. 207,065 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 28,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Fincl Counselors holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 139,391 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 1.98M shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 41,594 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Dean Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 14,499 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 10,192 are owned by Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership.