Sonoco Products Co (SON) to pay $0.43 on Sep 10, 2019; Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 20.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp sold 304,357 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 2.25%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 1.20M shares with $34.85 million value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $66.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 2.76M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) is expected to pay $0.43 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:SON) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.43 dividend. Sonoco Products Co’s current price of $60.62 translates into 0.71% yield. Sonoco Products Co’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 507,675 shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions

Among 3 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Wexford Capital Lp increased Wave Life Sciences Ltd stake by 47,000 shares to 57,240 valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 169,377 shares and now owns 664,745 shares. Stars Group Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Management has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fayez Sarofim & invested in 20.00 million shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.24% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 7,572 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Llc reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 1.10M shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca invested in 0.21% or 19,286 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Estabrook Capital accumulated 23,490 shares. Tortoise Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 7.41% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Asset Strategies Inc holds 10,576 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 96,564 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Sonoco Products Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,445 were reported by Arbor Investment Advsrs Llc. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust reported 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Brown Advisory reported 1.10M shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,359 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Mason Street Advsr Ltd reported 0.07% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Sei Invests Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). 960 were accumulated by Bessemer Group. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 924 shares. Bank Of Hawaii owns 0.08% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 16,125 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 132 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonoco Products had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $59 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.89 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.