Sonoco Products Co (SON) to pay $0.43 on Sep 10, 2019; Ceco Environmental Has 1.64 Sentiment

Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 54 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 33 decreased and sold stakes in Ceco Environmental Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 22.49 million shares, up from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ceco Environmental Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 24 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) is expected to pay $0.43 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:SON) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.43 dividend. Sonoco Products Co’s current price of $59.04 translates into 0.73% yield. Sonoco Products Co’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 503,747 shares traded or 20.39% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – WILL ACQUIRE REMAINING 70 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURE OF CONITEX SONOCO FOR APPROXIMATELY $133 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 5.86% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. for 4.75 million shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 209,344 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 150,229 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 168,551 shares.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $319.67 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 134,513 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 222% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CECE vs. SMED: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About CECO Environmental Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CECE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ball Corp’s (BLL) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups FY19 View – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Milacron (MCRN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. CECE’s profit will be $3.86M for 20.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonoco Products had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold Sonoco Products Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 12,885 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 0% or 5,554 shares. Natixis L P accumulated 54,180 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc invested in 0.22% or 25,280 shares. Shufro Rose owns 2.27% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 368,966 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 26,554 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 12,030 shares. Raymond James invested in 60,382 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 309,633 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Incorporated owns 45,006 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Nordea Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 190,781 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Synovus Financial Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 16,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company stated it has 90,000 shares.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.91 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. It has a 19.61 P/E ratio. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.