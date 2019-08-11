Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stock Value Declined While Salem Investment Counselors Upped Holding by $416,350; Mplx LP (MPLX) Holder Stockbridge Partners Has Raised Holding by $36.04 Million

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 6.99M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.84M, up from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.96 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 7,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 105,974 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 98,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 398,734 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MPLX: An 8% Yield MLP With Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “9.5% Dividend Yield Plus 6-7% Growth: MPLX Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MPLX LP (MPLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 2.76M shares. Finance Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Doliver Advsr LP reported 7,521 shares stake. California-based Ares Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 18,429 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Zimmer Prns LP holds 3.83 million shares. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.69% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0.05% stake. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 28,042 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 0% stake. Moreover, American Century has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 0% stake. Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Commerce Mi Adv stated it has 12,500 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 888,800 shares. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.18% stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 36,630 shares. Heminger Gary R. bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16M.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sonoco Results Prove It’s Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco’s Saunders to Retire After Nearly 30 Years of Service – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco to Acquire Corenso Holdings America NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Announces New Senior Leadership Structure NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 21,910 shares to 658 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,516 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).