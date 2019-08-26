Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $469,700 as Stock Declined; Hexavest Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Raised by $48.14 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 35,202 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 42,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 427,446 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 462,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.50 million, up from 618,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 28,800 shares to 265,428 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.07 million for 15.36 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.