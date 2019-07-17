Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increased Holding; Epoch Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $1.33 Million as Stock Price Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 87.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 14,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,669 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 16,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.16. About 627,803 shares traded or 55.84% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 2,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.39M, up from 81,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $485. About 48,400 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11

