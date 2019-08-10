Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Shareholder Fort LP Has Lifted Stake; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Trimmed Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Declined

Fort Lp increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 7,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 30,820 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 398,734 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON); 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 5,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 17,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 262,515 shares to 270,596 shares, valued at $25.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 332,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,979 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 504 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 197,305 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kwmg Llc holds 0% or 295 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 29,052 shares. Blue Financial Cap Inc reported 10,802 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Whitnell owns 8,941 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt holds 0.84% or 12,089 shares. Stellar Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.38% or 9,828 shares. 2.47 million are owned by Old Republic International. Horrell Inc has 0.94% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,167 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 15.15 million shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited holds 2.63% or 178,373 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% or 83,376 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 51,820 shares to 122,241 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 62,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,158 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 25,874 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 18,395 shares. Foster Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,280 shares. Ftb holds 0.05% or 9,391 shares. Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 0% or 6,005 shares. First Advsrs Lp owns 551,363 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 15,269 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 28,600 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.06% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 8,300 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications owns 227,557 shares. Aperio Grp owns 41,594 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ser Corporation stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Hartford Management Co holds 0.01% or 5,020 shares.